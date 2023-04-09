(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :China's bulk commodity market saw improving fundamentals in March with a marked increase in sales as demand rebounded, industrial data showed.

The China Bulk Merchandise Index, a gauge of domestic bulk commodity market growth, rose to its highest level since August 2020, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The index stood at 103.

4 percent for March, up 0.6 percentage points compared with February.

A reading above 100 indicates expansion, while a reading below 100 reflects contraction.

The sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and sales went up compared with the previous month, while the sub-index for inventory went down.

The federation expected that the domestic commodity market will maintain a stable and positive trend with more room for commodity prices to climb in April.