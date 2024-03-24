China's Bulk Commodity Price Index Edges Down In February
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The index tracking the development of China's bulk commodity market edged down in February, industry data showed.
The index tracking the country's bulk commodity prices stood at 111.4 last month, dipping 0.
7 percent month on month, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.
It attributed the price drop to the decrease of demand during the Chinese New Year holiday.
The government's counter-cyclical adjustment policies are gradually taking effect and enterprises' production is becoming increasingly active after the holiday, the federation said, holding positive expectations for the price index in the next stage.
