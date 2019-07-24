UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Busiest Port Sees 5.5 Pct Cargo Throughput Growth In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:37 PM

China's busiest port sees 5.5 pct cargo throughput growth in H1

Ningbo Zhoushan port, China's busiest port, saw cargo throughput rise 5.5 percent year on year to 557.96 million tonnes in the first half of 2019

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Ningbo Zhoushan port, China's busiest port, saw cargo throughput rise 5.5 percent year on year to 557.96 million tonnes in the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, the container throughput at the port in eastern China's Zhejiang Province reached 13.91 million standard containers in the January-June period, up 4.7 percent year on year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Transport. The container throughput ranked second in the country only after the Shanghai port.

The Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group, the operator of the port, said the port has been accelerating smart port construction to improve efficiency and tapping the inland market to boost business this year when facing unstable economic and trade conditions.

The port has embraced the Belt and Road Initiative by optimizing shipping routes to related regions. The Belt and Road regions contributed to over 40 percent of its container throughput, with the container throughput from Southeast Asia and the Mediterranean routes in the first half rising 41 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively.

In 2018, the port reported an annual cargo throughput of over 1 billion tonnes for a second straight year, being the only one in the world to exceed the 1-billion-tonne level. Its annual container throughput exceeded 26 million standard containers, ranking among the top three ports in the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China Road Ningbo Shanghai 2018 2019 Market From Top Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

38 seconds ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

3 minutes ago

PM Imran takes local bus to airport, pictures go v ..

31 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold exams ..

16 minutes ago

Fake cold drink claims 3 lives in wedding ceremony

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi to confer FPCCI 7th achieve ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.