China's BYD To Open Electric Car Plant In Turkey: Government Source
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 07:15 PM
China's electric vehicle giant BYD will open a factory in Turkey, a government source told AFP on Monday, as the company continues its international expansion
"BYD will open a plant in Turkey," the source said, adding the details would be announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
