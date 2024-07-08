China's electric vehicle giant BYD will open a factory in Turkey, a government source told AFP on Monday, as the company continues its international expansion

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) China's electric vehicle giant BYD will open a factory in Turkey, a government source told AFP on Monday, as the company continues its international expansion.

"BYD will open a plant in Turkey," the source said, adding the details would be announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.