China's Cargo, Container Throughput Rises In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 02:34 PM

China's cargo, container throughput rises in Q1

China's ports saw the continuous expansion of cargo throughput in the first quarter of the year (Q1) as the economy registered stable growth, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :China's ports saw the continuous expansion of cargo throughput in the first quarter of the year (Q1) as the economy registered stable growth, official data showed.

Cargo throughput at ports came in at 3.63 billion tonnes in the period, up 1.

6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

During the first quarter, container handling volume at China's ports rose by 2.4 percent from a year ago to 67.38 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the data showed.

In March alone, China's ports handled 1.27 billion tonnes of cargo, while container throughput stood at 23.79 million TEUs, according to the ministry.

