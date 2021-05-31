UrduPoint.com
China's Cargo Throughput Maintain Stable Growth In April

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:13 PM

China's cargo throughput maintain stable growth in April

Cargo throughput at China's ports posted stable growth in April as the country's foreign trade continued robust expansion, data from the Ministry of Transport shows

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Cargo throughput at China's ports posted stable growth in April as the country's foreign trade continued robust expansion, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

Last month, China's ports handled 1.

32 billion tonnes of cargo, up 10.9 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

The April cargo throughput rose 15.5 percent from the same period in 2019.The country's container throughput at ports climbed 14.8 percent from the previous year to 23.71 million twenty-foot equivalent units, the ministry said.

