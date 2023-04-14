UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 07:36 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) --:China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday.

The People's Bank of China said it has conducted 15 billion yuan (about 2.19 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sed ..

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

14 minutes ago
 SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

26 minutes ago
 First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Un ..

First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Under UN-Supervised Swap Deal - ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

43 minutes ago
 Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans ..

Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

37 minutes ago
 Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to ..

Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to farmers in Balochistan: Umaid ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.