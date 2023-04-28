UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday.

The People's Bank of China said it has conducted 165 billion yuan (about 23.83 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move aims to keep month-end liquidity in the banking system stable, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

