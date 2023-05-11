(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Thursday.

The People's Bank of China said it has conducted 2 billion yuan (about 289.43 million U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.