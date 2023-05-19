UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:01 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday.

The People's Bank of China said it has conducted 2 billion yuan (about 284.27 million U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Market From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Arab League Summit

13 minutes ago
 FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

13 minutes ago
 Russian GDP Growth in 2023 May Reach 2% - Deputy P ..

Russian GDP Growth in 2023 May Reach 2% - Deputy Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Moscow's New Tretyakov Gallery Puts on Display 250 ..

Moscow's New Tretyakov Gallery Puts on Display 250 New Graphic Art Acquisitions

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.