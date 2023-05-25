UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Thursday.

The People's Bank of China said it has conducted 7 billion yuan (about 992.5 million U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

