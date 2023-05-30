UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 07:12 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China said it has conducted 37 billion yuan (about 5.22 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity stable in the banking system at the end of the month, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat cro ..

Locust outbreak in Afghanistan threatens Wheat crops: FAO

9 minutes ago
 Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

Workshop held on Value Chain of Pulses

9 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

Mangla Dam water level constantly rises

9 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarter ..

Putin Confirms Russia's Attack Against Headquarters of Military Intelligence of ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNP ..

Ukraine Making Attempts to Disorganize Work at ZNPP - Putin

18 minutes ago
 Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Ru ..

Burundi, Russia to Sign Agreements on Energy at Russia-Africa Summit - Burundian ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.