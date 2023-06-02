UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 07:04 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday.

The People's Bank of China said it has conducted 2 billion yuan (about 281.9 million U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

