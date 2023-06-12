UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 07:08 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday.

The People's Bank of China said that it conducted 2 billion yuan (about 280.85 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, sa ..

Arab World is home to thousands of hope makers, says Mohammed bin Rashid as Arab ..

3 minutes ago
 51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

13 minutes ago
 'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

13 minutes ago
 Islamabad police issue driving license suspension ..

Islamabad police issue driving license suspension notices to 104 e-challan defau ..

10 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to j ..

Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to jail on judicial remand

13 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail reject ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail rejection in Hareem Shah video leaks ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.