China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday.

The People's Bank of China said that it conducted 2 billion yuan (about 280.85 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.