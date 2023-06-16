China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) --:

The People's Bank of China said that it conducted 42 billion yuan (about 5.

89 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent.

The move aims to offset the impacts of tax period and keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.