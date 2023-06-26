China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) --:China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday.

The People's Bank of China said that it conducted 244 billion yuan (about 33.86 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity stable in the banking system, according to the central bank.