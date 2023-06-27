Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 07:50 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China said it conducted 219 billion yuan (about 30.38 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent.

The move aims to keep stable liquidity in the banking system at the end of the first half of this year, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

