China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 07:06 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China said it conducted 15 billion yuan (about 2.1 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

