Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:56 PM

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Thursday.

The People's Bank of China said it conducted 114 billion yuan (about 16.0 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity stable at the end of the month, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

