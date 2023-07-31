Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 09:08 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):China's central bank continued to inject funds into the financial system through open market operations Monday.

The People's Bank of China said it conducted 31 billion yuan (about 4.35 billion U.S.

dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity stable at the end of the month, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

