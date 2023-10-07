(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) China's central bank conducted 200 billion yuan (about 27.86 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Saturday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.