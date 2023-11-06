Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 06:01 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) China's central bank conducted 18 billion yuan (about 2.51 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

