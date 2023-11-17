China's central bank conducted 352 billion yuan (about 49.07 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) China's central bank conducted 352 billion yuan (about 49.07 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.