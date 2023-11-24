Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Published November 24, 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) China's central bank conducted 664 billion yuan (about 93.32 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system stable at the end of the month, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

