BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) China's central bank pumped cash into the money market through reverse repos and the medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Friday to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample.

The People's Bank of China conducted 50 billion yuan (about 7.05 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent.

A total of 1.45 trillion yuan was also injected into the market via the MLF, which will mature in one year at an interest rate of 2.5 percent.

The operations aim to hedge the impact of short-term factors such as the government bond issuance payments, and supply medium and long-term monetary base for the market, according to the central bank.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.