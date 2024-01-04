Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 05:28 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 15 billion yuan (about 2.11 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) China's central bank conducted 15 billion yuan (about 2.11 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

Ten arrested in crackdown, 15 kg hashish seized

8 seconds ago
 PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

10 seconds ago
 DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign ..

DC formally inaugurate polio eradication campaign in Khyber

12 seconds ago
 Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kill ..

Iraq's pro-Iran Hashed force says 'US strike' kills senior commander

13 seconds ago
 Traffic police create awareness about driving in f ..

Traffic police create awareness about driving in fog

15 seconds ago
 LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alter ..

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

28 minutes ago
Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals ..

Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / reje ..

32 minutes ago
 IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts ..

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts sentenced under NAB ordinance

36 minutes ago
 World Braille Day being observed today

World Braille Day being observed today

49 minutes ago
 China, US hold rival drills in disputed South Chin ..

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

11 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

3 hours ago
 OIC condemns targeting civilians in Iran bombing

OIC condemns targeting civilians in Iran bombing

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business