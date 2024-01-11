Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 06:17 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 27 billion yuan (about 3.8 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) China's central bank conducted 27 billion yuan (about 3.8 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

