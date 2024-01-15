Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos, MLF

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos, MLF

China's central bank injected liquidity into the banking system through reverse repos and medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday to keep liquidity reasonable and ample

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) China's central bank injected liquidity into the banking system through reverse repos and medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday to keep liquidity reasonable and ample.

The People's Bank of China conducted 89 billion yuan (about 12.52 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent.

A total of 995 billion yuan was also injected into the market via the MLF, which will mature in one year at an interest rate of 2.5 percent, unchanged compared with previous operation.

The operations aim to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the central bank said in a statement.

With 779 billion yuan worth of MLF loans set to expire this month, Monday's operation resulted in a net injection of 216 billion yuan in fresh funds into the banking system.

Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank, said the move aims to guide more funds into the real economy sector to support its development.

The steady MLF rate defied market expectations for a lower MLF rate and a reduction in commercial banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), and is likely to delay the RRR reduction, Wen said.

He noted that the liquidity pressure within the country's banking system remains mild, making it less urgent for the central bank to cut the RRR.

There is a widespread expectation that the central bank still has policy room for reductions in the RRR and benchmark interest rates. Wen forecasts that the first cut this year may occur in March or April.

Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities, said the MLF operation of the central bank also indicated the efforts to stabilize the exchange rate of the yuan.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank Guide March April May Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous ..

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..

3 minutes ago
 US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan cal ..

US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last ..

Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera

3 minutes ago
 Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Der ..

Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera

3 minutes ago
 PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across P ..

PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

6 minutes ago
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB ..

264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS

6 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to ..

DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers

6 minutes ago
 Mazda crushed passerby to death

Mazda crushed passerby to death

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor ..

Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

6 minutes ago
 A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online f ..

A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..

37 minutes ago
 European stock markets, oil prices retreat

European stock markets, oil prices retreat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business