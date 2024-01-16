Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:25 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 760 billion yuan (about 106.84 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) China's central bank conducted 760 billion yuan (about 106.84 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Tuesday.

The move aims to offset the impacts of tax period and keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers ..

FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement

21 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakista ..

PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakistan's agri sector

21 minutes ago
 Efficient utilization of resources in health progr ..

Efficient utilization of resources in health programmes urged

21 minutes ago
 LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of ..

LHC reserves verdict on plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid's nomination pa ..

21 minutes ago
 Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university

Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university

21 minutes ago
 Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switc ..

Wales rugby star Rees-Zammit makes shock NFL switch

21 minutes ago
FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants

FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants

21 minutes ago
 Upholding law is mandatory for political parties: ..

Upholding law is mandatory for political parties: Shazia Murri

21 minutes ago
 Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WH ..

Tobacco use shrinking despite industry efforts: WHO

44 minutes ago
 Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Kar ..

Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

44 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of- ..

IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

54 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ord ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business