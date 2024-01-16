China's central bank conducted 760 billion yuan (about 106.84 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) China's central bank conducted 760 billion yuan (about 106.84 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Tuesday.

The move aims to offset the impacts of tax period and keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.