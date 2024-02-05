China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos, RRR Cut
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 07:12 PM
China's central bank conducted 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.95 percent Monday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) China's central bank conducted 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.95 percent Monday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on the same day reduced the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for financial institutions by 0.
5 percentage points, which is set to unleash about 1 trillion yuan of long-term liquidity.
This came as the PBOC announced last month to ax the RRR, the re-lending and re-discount interest rates for the rural sector and small businesses to shore up the economic recovery and confidence.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season ..
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight
Turabi asserts Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination
Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan always keeps Kashmir issue alive at global forums: Punjab Governor Muha ..
Bilawal rules out possibility of alliance with PML-N after elections
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,200 to Rs.214,800 per tola5 hours ago
-
China's road logistics price index up7 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1070 against USD Monday8 hours ago
-
Asia markets take a hit as blockbuster US jobs batter rate cut hopes13 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 202410 hours ago
-
LCCI concerned over increase in power tariff23 hours ago
-
CTI handlooms can produce carpets, other products1 day ago
-
Korea to provide seed potato to Pakistan for producing virus-free seed1 day ago
-
Political stability guarantees sound economy: Malik1 day ago
-
Pakistan's economic prospects look promising : Meher1 day ago