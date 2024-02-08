Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:18 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) -- China's central bank conducted 90 billion yuan (about 12.66 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.

It also conducted 255 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.95 percent.

The move aims to keep liquidity stable ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

