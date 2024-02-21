China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 06:08 PM
China's central bank conducted 49 billion yuan (about 6.9 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Wednesday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) China's central bank conducted 49 billion yuan (about 6.9 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Wednesday.
The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
