China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 05:54 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) China's central bank conducted 10 billion yuan (about 1.41 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday.
The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
