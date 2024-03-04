China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) China's central bank conducted 10 billion yuan (about 1.41 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday.
The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
