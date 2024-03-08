Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 06:11 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) China's central bank conducted 10 billion yuan (about 1.41 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

