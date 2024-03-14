China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 07:04 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China's central bank conducted 3 billion yuan (about 422.69 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.
The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
