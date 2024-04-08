(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (about 281.9 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.