BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) China's central bank conducted 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday.

The move aims to keep month-end liquidity in the banking system stable, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.