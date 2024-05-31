China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM
China's central bank conducted 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) China's central bank conducted 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday.
The move aims to keep month-end liquidity in the banking system stable, the central bank said.
A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.
