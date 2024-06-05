China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (about 281.31 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (about 281.31 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Wednesday.

The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.