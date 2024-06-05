Open Menu

China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM

China's central bank adds liquidity via reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (about 281.31 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (about 281.31 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Wednesday.

The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock hor ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock horns today

3 minutes ago
 Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhu ..

Rubina reaffirms commitment to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision of women empowe ..

3 minutes ago
 UAF observes World Environment Day

UAF observes World Environment Day

3 minutes ago
 QS World University Rankings declares PU most-impr ..

QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses month ..

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses monthly dues to 7,000 partner schoo ..

2 minutes ago
 Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones wort ..

Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 million

3 minutes ago
Registration for commission in Navy to continue ti ..

Registration for commission in Navy to continue till June 09

3 minutes ago
 146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state

146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state

2 minutes ago
 No ban on court reporting: IHC

No ban on court reporting: IHC

8 minutes ago
 WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing ..

WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies

8 minutes ago
 PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day Chin ..

PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit

8 minutes ago
 Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business