China's Central Bank Adds Liquidity Via Reverse Repos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 07:25 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (about 281 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.

The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

More Stories From Business