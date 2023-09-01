Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts 101-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

China's central bank conducted 101 billion yuan (about 14.1 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

