China's Central Bank Conducts 110-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 05:31 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ):-- China's central bank conducted 110 billion yuan (about 15.3 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

