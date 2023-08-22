Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts 111-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 05:35 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):China's central bank conducted 111 billion yuan (about 15.42 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Tuesday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

