Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts 2-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 07:40 PM

China's central bank conducts 2-bln-yuan reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (280.04 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):China's central bank conducted 2 billion yuan (280.04 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent Friday.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEH ..

PAKISTANI COMMUNITY IN DUBAI OBSERVES YOUM-E-ISTEHSAAL AT PAKISTAN CONSULATE DUB ..

4 minutes ago
 BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowerin ..

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowering underprivileged sections :Sh ..

15 minutes ago
 Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, ..

Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, JP Morgan Closed on August 2 - ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Pu ..

Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Purchasing Power Parity in 2022

10 minutes ago
 US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployme ..

US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployment dips

10 minutes ago
 President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with pro ..

President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with profit to fraud victim

10 minutes ago
Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

2 hours ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

2 hours ago
 JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Aw ..

JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023

10 minutes ago
 Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture ..

Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture loan scheme

10 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 24 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 24 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business