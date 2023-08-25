Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts 221-bln-yuan Reverse Repos Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 05:53 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) --:China's central bank conducted 221 billion yuan (about 30.74 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Friday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future. E

