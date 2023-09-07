Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts 330-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 05:51 PM

China's central bank conducts 330-bln-yuan reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 330 billion yuan (45.8 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):China's central bank conducted 330 billion yuan (45.8 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Thursday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

