China's Central Bank Conducts 332-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 05:16 PM

China's central bank conducts 332-bln-yuan reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 332 billion yuan (about 46.2 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday

China's central bank conducted 332 billion yuan (about 46.2 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system stable at the end of the month, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

More Stories From Business