Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts 34-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 05:32 PM

China's central bank conducts 34-bln-yuan reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 34 billion yuan (about 4.72 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):China's central bank conducted 34 billion yuan (about 4.72 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.8 percent Monday.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

8 minutes ago
 Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

12 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

7 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

7 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

23 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

53 minutes ago
Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

53 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat ..

Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat beneficiaries in FY 2022-23

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in J ..

Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in July

3 minutes ago
 Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give ..

Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give 100%

3 minutes ago
 du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business