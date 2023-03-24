UrduPoint.com

China's Central Bank Conducts 7 Bln Yuan Of Reverse Repos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 07:38 PM

China's central bank conducts 7 bln yuan of reverse repos

The People's Bank of China on Friday conducted 7 billion yuan (about 1.02 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent

The People's Bank of China on Friday conducted 7 billion yuan (about 1.02 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A total of 180 billion yuan of reverse repos matured on the same day, resulting in a net withdrawal of 173 billion yuan from the financial system.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

More Stories From Business

