BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ):The People's Bank of China on Friday conducted 7 billion yuan (about 1.02 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2 percent.

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, according to the central bank.

A total of 180 billion yuan of reverse repos matured on the same day, resulting in a net withdrawal of 173 billion yuan from the financial system.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.