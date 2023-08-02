Open Menu

China's Central Bank Conducts 9-bln-yuan Reverse Repos

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 08:20 PM

China's central bank conducts 9-bln-yuan reverse repos

China's central bank conducted 9 billion yuan (about 1.26 billion U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.9 percent on Wednesday

The move is aimed at keeping liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

